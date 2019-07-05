Bourne End mum raises £7k on ultra-marathon to London hospital

A mum who ran 57 miles from Bourne End to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has recalled her ‘special day’.

Alexa Broude, of Fieldhead Gardens, Bourne End, ran the ultra-marathon on Sunday, June 9 in aid of GOSH charity, to provide funding for parent and family accommodation at the London-based hospital.

A hospital team fund in the name of her son George, three, has smashed its target of £10,000, helped by Alexa’s ‘home from home’ run last month, which has exceeded its target of £7,000.

George was born with a rare heart defect called Ebstein’s Anomaly and has undergone open heart surgery at the hospital.

Surgeons have ensured that the Clayton’s pre-schooler can now enjoy time with his mum, dad Daniel and older sister Alice, six.

The money raised will ensure parents and families have a place to go and rest away from the wards.

Alexa, 36, ran the distance along the Thames Path and was greeted by GOSH staff who ran with her to the finish line – which her two children were holding.

She said: “It was overwhelming. Your whole life flashes and you realise the support you have got.

“Lots of friends and family turned up and supported me all the way through the route.

“To get to the finish line was lovely. I was not a broken woman, but when my son popped his head underneath that really brought it home.

“None of it would be possible without [the community] and their generosity.

“It was a really special day.”

Alexa ended up running an extra mile on the day – which took her total to 57 miles – and revealed that she had more than 800 messages of goodwill to reply to when she completed the challenge.

Next in the pipeline is the RBC Race for the Kids in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday, October 12.

Visit justgiving.com/companyteams/goshgeorgebroude and follow Alexa’s journey on Instagram @gosh_mummybroude