Rebellion Brewery charity weekend raises more than £65,000

Rebellion Brewery raised more than £65,000 at its biennial charity event last week at Bencombe Farm in Marlow Bottom.

All the money raised will be going to the Scannappeal hospital charity, based at Wycombe Hospital.

With 4,500 people attending, the sun shining, free beer and six bands playing over the course of the weekend, the festivities proved a success over Saturday, June 29 and Sunday 30.

The aim of the free weekend is for the brewery to say thank you to customers and raise cash for the charity, which purchases specialist heart and cancer scanning equipment.

Thanks to the past seven charity weekends, Rebellion has raised just under £300,000 for the cause. The event was entirely free with money raised from customers donating whilst at the event, as well as staff donations.