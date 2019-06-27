In pictures: Marlow's new Travelodge opens

Travelodge has opened its first hotel in Marlow and held an official opening event to celebrate on Wednesday.

The 'Marlow Travelodge Plus' is the first new-build of this kind outside of London, featuring 83 rooms, an onsite restaurant called the Bar Café and a car park, located in Fieldhouse Lane, Globe Business Park.

It represents an investment value of approximately £11 million for the landlord and was built by Barnes Construction, creating 22 new jobs.

The firm says that Travelodge Plus is the company’s 'new hotel format which has been designed around the needs of the budget traveller who wants that little bit more style and choice'.

The Marlow hotel is also the company’s first to offer a fridge in some of its so-called 'SuperRooms'. These rooms are the ‘premium economy’ option, also featuring Hansgrohe Raindance showers, in-room Lavazza coffee pod machines, irons and ironing boards, larger desks and USB power points.

There are also enhanced ‘budget chic’ rooms that offer a premium ‘Tranquillity Zen’ colour scheme with tones of warm taupe, serenity beige and light white.

The king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed, blackout curtains, USB ports and pixel wall art showcasing the UK’s popular business and leisure locations.

At the official opening, the hotel firm added it is looking to expand in Buckinghamshire, which would represent an investment of approximately £30 million for third party investors and create about 70 new jobs.

The Marlow Travelodge will be managed by Sophie Gray, who is celebrating her ten-year work anniversary with the company this month.

Tony O’Brien, Travelodge UK development director said: “We have been trading in Buckinghamshire for 21 years and we are delighted to mark this milestone by bringing our new budget chic Travelodge PLUS hotel concept to Marlow.

“As we look to the future, Buckinghamshire remains a key potential development area for us. The local economy is growing at pace with increasing visitor numbers, however there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price."

Cllr Steve Broadbent (Con, Greater Hughenden), cabinet member for economic development and regeneration at Wycombe District Council, said: “Congratulations to Travelodge on the opening of their stylish new Marlow Travelodge PLUS hotel.

"We have worked closely with the Travelodge team to ensure their brand could fit our site and help us support and grow our local community and provide job opportunities for local residents. We are delighted to now welcome them to Marlow.”

Marlow hotel manager Sophie Gray said: “I could not imagine a more perfect gift to celebrate my tenth Travelodge anniversary.

"Being given the keys for our first hotel in Marlow which is a Travelodge PLUS is definitely a double bonus and I feel very privileged to be managing this fantastic hotel.

"I am also very proud to have built a fantastic team who are as passionate as me about delivering great customer service. It is going to be such a joy to develop my team members to become hotel managers of the future - just like the opportunity I was given.

“Looking ahead, business on the books looks very encouraging and we are gearing up for a busy summer season, as our guests love the new Travelodge PLUS concept.

"This is great news for the local economy too, as research shows that our customers will spend at least double their room rate with local businesses during their stay which equates to an average annual spend of approximately £2 million.”