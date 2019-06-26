In pictures: hundreds of classic cars and motorbikes at Hedsor show

An annual classic car show was held once again in Bourne End at the weekend.

The Hedsor Social Club Classic Car and Bike Show was held on the fields at Hedsor Club on Sunday.

Hundreds of classic cars, bikes, vans and caravans turned up to the event, and many ‘non-classic’ vehicles also managed to get onto the show field.

Some of the classics included a 1969 Dodge Charger, a 1951 Jaguar Mk5 and even a teardrop caravan.

There was plenty for visitors to do while they were at the venue, with stalls, food stalls and a bar open for people to enjoy.

The annual event has grown over the years, and this time around it was busier than ever, with some visitors having to park elsewhere as the field was completely full.