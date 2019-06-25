Police called to Marlow Bridge again after more 'historic ordnance' found

Police were called to Marlow Bridge again last night (Monday) following more reports of 'historic ordnance' in the River Thames.

Officers arrived at the structure in High Street at about 9.30pm, closing the bridge.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "At around 9.30pm last night we were called to Marlow Bridge to reports that magnet fishers had pulled up some historic ordnance.

"Officers attended and a cordon was put in place. EOD attended and the item was disposed of safely."

The road has now reopened.

In May, police confirmed that they had spoken to magnet fishers about their activity, with a spate of incidents happening in Marlow alone since April.

Both the police and bomb disposal units have been called out each time as magnet fishers pull historic weapons from the water.