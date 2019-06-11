In pictures: D-Day memorial service in Wooburn Green

A memorial service was held in the village to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Normandy landings.

More than 100 people paid their respects to those who fell in the 1944 Allied invasion of Northern France to free the area from Nazi control.

Veterans, families and young children met at the memorial ground on Sunday, laying wreaths, singing hyms and reflecting on the historic day in World War Two.

Village vicar Martin Wallington was there to make a speech, as were the parish council, as information was read out on the details of the day and of those from the village who gave their lives for their country.

The Last Post and national anthem were played, while a two minute silence was also observed.

The service was put on by the High Wycombe branch of the Royal Artillery Association and member George O’Leary was pleased with the outcome.

He said: “It went very well indeed. I dare say there was probably about 100 people there in all.

“There were youngsters, mothers and fathers, grandparents bringing their children and grandchildren – it was very good.

“It was a team effort all the way round.”