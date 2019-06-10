In pictures: Bourne End Junior Sports Club Sportsfest 2019

More than 1,200 budding young footballers took part in a festival of sport on Saturday.

Bourne End Junior Sports Club (BEJSC) held its 26th annual Sportsfest in Wooburn Park as 150 teams – including five from France – battled it out on the pitch.

The French teams all came from Bourne End’s twin town of Octeville Sur Mer to add an international aspect to the event, which saw a total of 600 matches played overall.

The football tournament accommodated those from as young as under-7s to under-15s, with exhibition training sessions for ‘tiny kickers’ aged two to four and ‘mini kickers’ aged four to six.

There were also a number of separate attractions available throughout the day, including a BBQ and Pimms Stand.

Organiser Clare Leighton said: “It was a very successful day overall.

“We do attract teams from quite a distance. It has grown in success every year and it is good to see it continue.

“It is one of the few international tournaments in the area. Because we are FA-approved there are a few things we do that other clubs don’t.

“For example, we always have fully qualified referees. There is a real attention to detail.”