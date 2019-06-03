In pictures: Fourth Marlow Beerfest at football club

A popular beerfest enjoyed its biggest ever attendance at the weekend as revellers soaked up the sunshine for the big game.

About 700 people were at the football club in Oak Tree Road throughout the three days from Friday to Sunday for the fourth annual Marlow Beerfest, held in the grounds and clubhouse of the Bostik League South Central side.

More than 30 beers and ciders, and a gin bar, were on offer for thirsty fans, who were there to enjoy a tipple from nearby breweries.

There was also a selection of hot food and live music from acts such as the Wycombe Steel Orchestra.

Crowds peaked on the Saturday night as eyes turned to the all-English Champions League final.

Money collected will be put towards the running of the football club while donations for international charity Save The Children were also being raised.

Club director Ian Benfell said: “We had our biggest attendance.

“We do request people for their comments and feedback, and a common theme is two main things: good beer and cider, and the fact that it is a relaxed, friendly environment.

“The gin bar that we introduced was extremely popular.

“It is a key money-making event for us. We are looking forward to running it again next year.”