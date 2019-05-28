Marlow Travelodge available for bookings next month

05:27PM, Tuesday 28 May 2019
Marlow’s new Travelodge will be bookable for stays from Monday, June 17.
The hotel chain is opening a new site at Globe Business Park in Fieldhouse Lane, and will be the first to feature mini chiller cabinets in a selection of its so-called ‘SuperRooms’.
Featuring a total of 83 rooms, the ‘Travelodge Plus’ hotel boasts on site chargeable car parking, will create 25 new jobs and represents an investment of £11 million for third party investors.
The date and time of the official opening has not been released by Travelodge yet.
Visit www.travelodge.co.uk/hotels/661/Marlow-hotel for more information.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.