SITE INDEX

Tue, 28
16 °C
Wed, 29
15 °C
Thu, 30
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Marlow Travelodge available for bookings next month

    Marlow’s new Travelodge will be bookable for stays from Monday, June 17.

    The hotel chain is opening a new site at Globe Business Park in Fieldhouse Lane, and will be the first to feature mini chiller cabinets in a selection of its so-called ‘SuperRooms’.

    Featuring a total of 83 rooms, the ‘Travelodge Plus’ hotel boasts on site chargeable car parking, will create 25 new jobs and represents an investment of £11 million for third party investors. 

    The date and time of the official opening has not been released by Travelodge yet.

    Visit www.travelodge.co.uk/hotels/661/Marlow-hotel for more information.

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved