Marlow Travelodge available for bookings next month

Marlow’s new Travelodge will be bookable for stays from Monday, June 17.

The hotel chain is opening a new site at Globe Business Park in Fieldhouse Lane, and will be the first to feature mini chiller cabinets in a selection of its so-called ‘SuperRooms’.

Featuring a total of 83 rooms, the ‘Travelodge Plus’ hotel boasts on site chargeable car parking, will create 25 new jobs and represents an investment of £11 million for third party investors.

The date and time of the official opening has not been released by Travelodge yet.

Visit www.travelodge.co.uk/hotels/661/Marlow-hotel for more information.