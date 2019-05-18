More than 1,500 runners take on Marlow 5 run

A massive increase in entrants provided a spectacle as more than 1,500 runners coursed up the High Street at the start of the Marlow 5 run on Sunday, May 12.

Spectators lined the streets to watch the athletes take part in the five mile race as they made their way through the streets of the town from Higginson Park in Pound Lane.

The race has been an established event in Marlow since 1984 and is organised by nearby running club Handy Cross Runners.

The first person home was Rob Corney in a time of 24.26 with the first lady, Jill Collett, finishing in 29.08.

All proceeds from these races go to this year’s chosen charity, Thames Valley Air Ambulance