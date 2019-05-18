SITE INDEX

Sat, 18
16 °C
Sun, 19
18 °C
Mon, 20
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • More than 1,500 runners take on Marlow 5 run

    A massive increase in entrants provided a spectacle as more than 1,500 runners coursed up the High Street at the start of the Marlow 5 run on Sunday, May 12.

    Spectators lined the streets to watch the athletes take part in the five mile race as they made their way through the streets of the town from Higginson Park in Pound Lane.

    The race has been an established event in Marlow since 1984 and is organised by nearby running club Handy Cross Runners.

    The first person home was Rob Corney in a time of 24.26 with the first lady, Jill Collett, finishing in 29.08.

    All proceeds from these races go to this year’s chosen charity, Thames Valley Air Ambulance

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Bucks community news (May 16)

    From left, guide Eleanor Corne, guide leaders Clare Scofield and Lillian Newman with Georgia Newman, a rainbow in the Wooburn and Bourne End division.

    Bucks community news (May 16)

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved