Free Marlow running course to help beginners get fitter and faster

Budding runners have a chance to get fitter and faster with a free four-week running course.

Cookham Running Club’s Peta Bee, a fitness writer for The Times with multiple England Athletics coaching qualifications will run four 45-minute sessions from Sweaty Betty in West Street, starting today (Thursday).

During the sessions she will implement drills to help beginners get faster, help runners minimise their risk of injury and show how varied and fun running can be. You can sign up for the course in-store.