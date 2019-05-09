Marlow's Hand and Flowers appoints new head chef

A two Michelin-starred Marlow pub has appointed a new head chef.

The Hand and Flowers in West Street has announced that Jamie May will take the reins from Aaron Mulliss, as of May 1.

The establishment is owned by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and has two Micheliin stars.

Aaron was in his role for 12 years with Tom saying in a statement that he gives him his ‘love and backing’.

“Jamie has worked alongside me for eight years, moving from junior sous chef to senior sous chef, and now to the new head chef,” Tom said.

“This is the perfect next step for Jamie and for The Hand & Flowers. His creativity, vision and passion for food encompasses everything that we do.

“He understands guests’ needs and we are very much looking forward to seeing Jamie progress both professionally and personally in this new role.

“This position has become available as sadly, after 12 years of hugely dedicated chef service, Aaron Mulliss is moving on to pastures new.

“His commitment to the growth of the business and his dedication to The Hand & Flowers ethos is unquestionable. He believes the time is right in his life, both professionally and personally, to make a change.

“As of yet, he has no firm plans, just a head full of exciting ideas and opportunities with a wealth of knowledge and experience to see where it may go.

“He wholeheartedly has my love, support and backing and we as a team here, owe him a huge debt of gratitude for helping build and cement the foundations of this great pub.”