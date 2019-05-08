Bourne End mum taking on 56-mile ultra-marathon to London

A mum from Bourne End is taking on a 56-mile ultra-marathon to raise money for the hospital which helped save her son’s life.

Alexa Broude, 36, from Fieldhead Gardens, is running along the Thames Path on Sunday, June 9 in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Charity, to provide funding for parent and family accommodation there.

This facility is situated close to the hospital to provide space away from the ward for families while still being close to the child.

The George Broude Team GOSH Fund has been set up to raise money, with a first target amount of £10,000.

Her ‘Home from Home’ run will take her to the children’s hospital in London which performed open heart surgery on her son George, three, in April 2018.

George was born with a rare heart defect called Ebstein’s Anomaly and has undergone a series of operations to deal with the condition, and will require further observations and medications during his lifetime.

He recently had a loop recorder fitted under his armpit that sends heart rhythm information to the cardiac pacing team at GOSH overnight.

He is now living at home with his mum, older sister Alice, six, and dad Daniel and attends Claytons pre-school in Wendover Road.

Mum Alexa, who will run nearly 600 miles before her challenge, said: “Running these ultra-distances and raising funds for GOSH is the least I can do to give back for what GOSH have and are currently doing for George and our family. I am a mum running with a cause.

“A lot of the time parents sit with their children. It is [about] getting away from the hospital – it is so key for the parents and siblings, and it benefits your own child.

“It is a really unique hospital and everything that is great about medical science.

“Having a child diagnosed with additional needs can be hard to accept. We can’t explain in words how it feels to be told out of the blue that your child is very sick.

“Listening to the news and trying to process the information you are being told is like being knocked to the floor and is very blurry when you try and remember it.

“Whilst we stayed at the hospital, the parent and family accommodation provided by the GOSH charity was a much-needed space to gather our thoughts with added benefit of the home comforts.

“We have set up The George Broude Team GOSH Fund to support other families like ours and make them feel as much at home in the GOSH environment as we do.”

To donate towards the run, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/goshgeorgebroudeteam.

To find out about the other fundrasing events that have been taking place for the team GOSH fund, visit justgiving.com/companyteams/goshgeorgebroude.

Follow Alexa’s journey on Instagram @gosh_mummybroude.