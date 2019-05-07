In pictures: Marlow museum prepares for new exhibition to mark 10th anniversary

Marlow museum is gearing up for a new exhibition to coincide with its 10th anniversary.

The venue in Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane has been working for months to compile the latest display, which will tell the story of Marlow from prehistory to present day.

A team of members and supporters from similar organisations, including the library, have joined forces to explain the town’s narrative over the years.

A temporary display was on display on Saturday while finishing touches are made to the full exhibition. A grand opening party will be held on Friday, May 10 from 7.30pm to 9pm with drinks and nibbles on offer.

The full display is expected to be live by Saturday, May 11.

The museum is also marking its 10th birthday and chairman Mike Hyde said it was ‘appropriate’ to celebrate this milestone with a look back at Marlow’s history.

“[The exhibition] is running through the years showing how much has changed [in Marlow],” Mike said.

“It wasn’t until the 18th, 19th centuries that things really started taking off with all the new inventions like the railway.

“It is something I have wanted to do for some time. It seemed appropriate on our 10th anniversary birthday.

“We always see ourselves as a focal point and have encouraged various [groups] to come and display their findings in the museum. We welcome that input.

“I am looking forward to seeing it as much as anyone else.”

Mike added that the museum sees its Court Garden premises as a ‘stepping stone’ and is on the hunt for somewhere bigger. The museum has been in Pound Lane since 2009.

“We say this is a stepping stone [at this] premises. We would like to have something much larger, probably twice the size, so we can really put on some exhibitions.” he added.

There was talk of the museum occupying space within Marlow Library in Institute Road following a public consultation in January on plans to redevelop the venue, but Mike said he will ‘let everyone know’ when he hears of any updates.