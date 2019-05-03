Marlow parking sensors cost Bucks County Council £60,000

‘Smart tab’ parking sensors being trialled in Marlow have cost Bucks County Council (BCC) £60,000.

The tabs are sensors fitted into the road that detect when a vehicle enters and leaves a parking bay.

They have been placed in each marked limited waiting bay, including Blue Badge holder ones.

Communicating via Wi-Fi to communications units mounted on lamp columns, the sensors allow enforcement officers to check that limited waiting bays are not abused and provide real-time and historical data for on-street parking.

The tabs were installed last month and the trial is due to last six months.

A BCC spokeswoman added: “The scheme has a number of aims, the two primary ones being for improved compliance and more efficient deployment of our enforcement teams.

“This may initially result in an increase in the level of penalty notices issued but this is not expected to be a long-term trend.

“As the public become more aware of the system and their access to it we are hoping for a shift in behaviour which will benefit the town’s economy as we increase the turnover within each parking space.”