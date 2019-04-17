SITE INDEX

    • Marlow Bridge closed after 'historic ordinance' found in river

    Marlow Bridge was closed for most of this morning (Wednesday) after a member of the public pulled ‘historic ordinance’ from the river.

    A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "A member of the public pulled some historic ordinance from the river near the Marlow Bridge. A cordon was put in place. EOD [Explosive Ordinance Disposal] have now attended and removed this safely. The cordon has now been lifted.”

    Transport for Bucks posted on Twitter this morning: “Marlow Bridge has been closed by the police for an emergency. More information to follow.”

    The bridge reopened at about 10.15am.

    Thames Valley Police has been approached for more information.

     

