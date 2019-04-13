Marlow menu announced for Pub in the Park next month

The wait is over for food lovers to find out what dishes will be on offer at Pub in the Park in Marlow next month.

The food and drink festival with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge kicks off in Higginson Park from May 17 to 19, and will feature an array of live music and signature food from restaurants in the area as well as further afield.

All dishes are priced at £5 each.

Marlow’s own The Hand & Flowers will be serving its take on a pub classic: the great British pie, while Kerridge’s other establishment The Coach will be bringing fish & chips with a side of pease pudding.

The Hind’s Head in Bray is serving up its infamous scotch egg, London’s Berners Tavern will present mac & cheese with braised beef, and The Star Inn – from the North Yorkshire Moors – will be taking the humble burger up a notch with a Yorkshire game and blue cheese burger.

Rick Stein will be bringing seafood with dishes such as lemon sole with salsa verde mayo and Paul Ainsworth will bring back his popular dog’s pollock.

For a full list of the Marlow menu, visit pubinthepark-uk.com/44XU-JF2O-4KWLU7-E3KY5-1/c.aspx.