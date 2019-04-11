Cycle fundraiser for blood cancer charity which supported Marlow man

A mammoth bike ride is to take place to raise money for the charity which supported a Marlow man in his battle with cancer.

James Comben passed away at the age of 29 in August after being diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer, in February 2017.

Former Henley Hawks rugby star James was supported by blood cancer charity Bloodwise throughout his battle, prompting teammates and friends to organise the 650-mile cycle.

They aim to complete the gruelling challenge in six days, starting in Redruth, Cornwall on Monday, May 27 and finish in Henley on Saturday, June 1.

The challenging route incorporates as many rugby clubs as possible on the way.

Visit www.justgiving. com/fundraising/rideforcombo to donate.