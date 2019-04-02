Primary school pupils witness fire in action during science week

Parents were invited to share their love of science at Marlow C of E Infant School.

The school in Sandygate Road held its ‘science week’ on week commencing March 18, covering topics such as geology, medicine and outside broadcast technology.

Children learned about how the germs in a sneeze can travel, a DNA dance and even saw

‘centripetal force’ in action as a parent swung a bucket of water over a teacher.

Flames were also on the agenda as 40 year one pupils, aged five and six, visited the

Science Club at Great Marlow School in Bobmore Lane, where youngsters watched methane bubbles catch fire.