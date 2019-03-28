Flackwell Heath man jailed for four years for drug offence

A man from Flackwell Heath has been sentenced to four years in prison for possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Mohammed Khan, 48, of Ring Road, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, March 22.

It was in connection with an incident at about 10am on September 28, 2017, when officers executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at Khan’s house and seized a large quantity of heroin and cash.

Khan was arrested the same day and was charged on December 1, 2018.

Investigating officer PC Matt Storey based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Tackling the illegal supply of drugs is a top priority for Thames Valley Police.

“I hope this sentence shows that drug dealing will not be tolerated in our community and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“Anyone who has any information about drug dealing in their area can call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”