Marlow woman wins coveted mentoring award

A woman from Marlow has won a mentoring award at a lavish awards ceremony in London.

Entrepreneur Deborah Fielding attended The National Mentoring Awards at London’s Jumeirah Carlton Hotel on March 1, winning the coveted ‘Recognition for Mentoring Excellence’.

The awards are a national celebration to give public recognition to individuals and organisations who mentor across all walks of life.

They were hosted by three time BAFTA winner Rory Bremner and founder and CEO of the awards Chelsey Baker.

Award categories included youth, business, education and sport.

Deborah, who is undergoing breast cancer treatment after being diagnosed in February 2018, said: “To be a finalist was a phenomenal achievement. It was an astonishing moment and something I am very proud of.

“This year has been tough beyond compare. I am passionate about people understanding that they can go for their biggest lives and not be fearful.”

Host Chelsey Baker added: “As a nation we need to give thanks not only to those who mentor but to the mentoring initiatives that do so much to help change the lives of so many people from all walks of life.

“The National Mentoring Awards matter because they recognise the life changing work of mentors across the UK and from all sectors of business, education and society. We are proud to be able to honour them and celebrate their mentoring achievements."

To find out more about Deborah’s work, visit www.deborahfielding.co.uk.