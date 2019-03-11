Pub closed after tree falls on building

A pub has been ‘closed until further notice’ after a large tree fell on it at the weekend.

High winds on Sunday morning led to the tree falling on the Prince of Wales pub, in Mill Road, Marlow.

While nobody was injured in the accident, the building suffered damage, as did a nearby parked car.

A surveyor visited the pub on Monday and the pub is waiting for his report before making decisions on when to reopen. It added it hopes to reopen in the next few days.

The Prince of Wales posted on Facebook yesterday morning shortly after the incident: “As some of you may be aware a huge tree came down on the pub this morning [Sunday].

“No one was hurt thankfully. We will be closed for today [Sunday] while the fire brigade assess the roof damage and sort out what damage has been caused in the bar, and we will go from there.”

Later in the day, the pub updated residents to say the damage was ‘quite extensive’ and the building ‘will be closed until further notice’.

“We will find out more information tomorrow [Monday] when specialists investigate and will have a clearer idea of the plan of action,” it added.

The Advertiser contacted the pub for an update this evening [Monday].