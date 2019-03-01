Farm visitors see lamb and piglets' births

11:48AM, Friday 01 March 2019
New life was brought into the world at Odds Farm Park with the arrival of several baby farm animals.
With spring just around the corner, lambs and piglets took their first breath in the unexpected sunshine at the farm in Wooburn Common.
As the lambing season got well underway, activity was rife in the straw as the animals got familiar with their surroundings at the child-friendly farm – which features animal petting and feeding and other activities.
Visitors watched as the unseasonably warm temperatures welcomed the birth of 44 lambs born between February 15 and 24.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lines are currently blocked between London Paddington and Reading after a person was hit by a train between Maidenhead and Slough.
Police closed off the footpath linking North Town Moor and Summerleaze Road this afternoon (Monday).