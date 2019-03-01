Farm visitors see lamb and piglets' births

New life was brought into the world at Odds Farm Park with the arrival of several baby farm animals.

With spring just around the corner, lambs and piglets took their first breath in the unexpected sunshine at the farm in Wooburn Common.

As the lambing season got well underway, activity was rife in the straw as the animals got familiar with their surroundings at the child-friendly farm – which features animal petting and feeding and other activities.

Visitors watched as the unseasonably warm temperatures welcomed the birth of 44 lambs born between February 15 and 24.