PilaYoga launches at The Marlow Club

A new yoga and pilates studio has opened up in Marlow.

The Marlow Club, the town’s health and fitness hub in Globe Park, Fieldhouse Lane, launched PilaYoga on Thursday, February 7 and opened its doors to the public on Monday, February 11.

Staff at the Marlow Club were joined by special guests including the town mayor Cllr Chris Funnell and sports scientist and celebrity trainer professor Greg Whyte for the opening ceremony.

Professor Whyte said: “PilaYoga offers Marlow something completely new.

“We all lead busy lives, but it is incredibly important that we prioritise activities which promote mental and physical health.

“PilaYoga is a beautiful space which will offer the very best in holistic experiences. I can’t wait to get in and give it a go.”

Works began on the new facility in September 2018, which will operate as a stand-alone facility with ‘its own identity and membership.’

Cllr Funnell said: “The Marlow Club has been playing an integral role in our community for many years in promoting activities.

“PilaYoga brings something completely new to the town and the community objectives of bringing sports and health offerings that promote a holistic approach to fitness.”

As well as creating PilaYoga, The Marlow Club has seen a host of changes across the facility.

The ladies' changing area has been upgraded and the lounge and cafe areas completely refurbished, with a new healthy menu serving eat-in and takeaway food for its members.