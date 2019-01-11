Line up announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park

The pub and restaurant line-up has been announced for Marlow’s popular Pub in the Park event.

The three-day feast of food and music with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge takes place in Higginson Park in Pound Lane from May 17 to 19.

A selection of gastro pop-ups will be serving their signature dishes throughout the weekend, with a host of music acts still to be announced.

Joining the food adventure will be both eateries from the town and a variety further afield. These are:

The Coach, West Street

The Hand and Flowers, West Street

Sindu, Marlow Bridge Lane

The Beehive, White Waltham

The Hind’s Head, Bray

The Blackbird, Bagshot, West Berkshire

Restaurants from outside of the area include:

Bibendum Oyster Bar, Chelsea, London

Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow Townhouse and Rojanos in the Square, Padstow, Cornwall

The Hardwick, Abergavenny, South Wales

The Wigmore, Marylebone, London

The Pony and Trap, Bristol

Berners Tavern, Fitzrovia, London

Cafe Murano, Covent Garden, London

The Star Inn, Helmsley, North Yorkshire

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1. Visit www.pubinthepark.com.