    • Line up announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park

    The pub and restaurant line-up has been announced for Marlow’s popular Pub in the Park event.

    The three-day feast of food and music with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge takes place in Higginson Park in Pound Lane from May 17 to 19.

    A selection of gastro pop-ups will be serving their signature dishes throughout the weekend, with a host of music acts still to be announced.

    Joining the food adventure will be both eateries from the town and a variety further afield. These are:

    • The Coach, West Street
    • The Hand and Flowers, West Street
    • Sindu, Marlow Bridge Lane
    • The Beehive, White Waltham
    • The Hind’s Head, Bray
    • The Blackbird, Bagshot, West Berkshire

     Restaurants from outside of the area include: 

    • Bibendum Oyster Bar, Chelsea, London
    • Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow Townhouse and Rojanos in the Square, Padstow, Cornwall
    • The Hardwick, Abergavenny, South Wales
    • The Wigmore, Marylebone, London
    • The Pony and Trap, Bristol
    • Berners Tavern, Fitzrovia, London
    • Cafe Murano, Covent Garden, London
    • The Star Inn, Helmsley, North Yorkshire

     Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1. Visit www.pubinthepark.com.

