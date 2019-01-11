Line up announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park

10:05AM, Friday 11 January 2019
The pub and restaurant line-up has been announced for Marlow’s popular Pub in the Park event.
The three-day feast of food and music with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge takes place in Higginson Park in Pound Lane from May 17 to 19.
A selection of gastro pop-ups will be serving their signature dishes throughout the weekend, with a host of music acts still to be announced.
Joining the food adventure will be both eateries from the town and a variety further afield. These are:
Restaurants from outside of the area include:
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1. Visit www.pubinthepark.com.
