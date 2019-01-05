Chance to have your say on Westhorpe Interchange upgrade

Access upgrades to and from Globe Business Park (GBP) are set to move a step closer.

This month, businesses will be consulted on three potential improvements to the Westhorpe Interchange on the A404, which suffers traffic problems during busy periods.

Plans include traffic signals on the interchange, a new ‘bespoke’ slip road from the A404 onto Parkway, and an additional access and exit to and from GBP from the A4155.

The consultation will take place online on the Globe Business Park website for four weeks from Monday until midnight on Friday, February 1.

There will also be drop-in events in the first and last week of the consultation period.

The results of the survey will be analysed and shared with Highways England. Work is expected to start this year.

The scheme has £1.74million thanks to contributions from Highways England, Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership, Bucks County Council and Wycombe District Council. Visit globebusinesspark.co.uk