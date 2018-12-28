Plans for Marlow Library go on show

‘Exciting’ ideas for the future of the town’s library are on display.

Until the end of January, plans for the improvement and expansion of services will be available to view.

Residents, organisations and businesses have been invited to drop by and see what is in store for the library in Institute Road.

Proposals include improvements and redecoration to the library itself, including the children’s and teen areas, new meeting rooms, spaces for hire and a fresh cafe area.

As well as plans for self-service technology, propositions also include the opportunity for residents to talk face to face with someone to get advice about accessing a range of services in the area.

Buckinghamshire County Council cabinet member for community engagement and public health Cllr Noel Brown said this was an exciting opportunity to shape a new array of services to help Marlow residents ‘right on their doorstep’.

“Marlow Library is a beautiful building in a fantastic position and it has the potential to offer even more to the local community,” Cllr Brown said. “We are eager to hear people’s views about what they want and how new things could help make their lives easier.”

“We’ve already done something similar in Buckingham to help communities there, but the point is that each needs to be relevant to the community, which is why local views are so important in designing a future business case for change.

“Please try and have your own say at the library over the coming weeks.”

Final decisions on the scheme are expected to be made later in 2019.