More than 600 people attend Marlow's Carols on the Causeway

Carollers sang with ‘great gusto’ at Marlow’s Carols on the Causeway event on Thursday (Dec13).

The town council’s last gathering of the year included free chocolates for children handed out by Father Christmas in his grotto, as parents sipped mulled wine provided by the George and Dragon.

Marlow Mayor Chris Funnell led more than 600 members of the public in the carol singing on a wintry evening next to the town tree, accompanied by Marlow’s Town Band and the Marlow Choral Society.

Bill's Restaurant, in West Street, provided free canapés, desserts and hot chocolate, while Sainsbury's donated mince pies.

The Mayor was happy with the healthy number of singers on the high street.

He said: “Carols on the Causeway is one of our most popular events.

“It’s great to see so many people out to celebrate Christmas in style. Many thanks to all our sponsors for making it so special.”