'Magical' Christmas lights and music display to raise money for mental health

A family have lit up their home until Christmas in support of a mental health charity.

Tony and Jancis Shepherd, in Hill Farm Road, have formed a dazzling lights display to raise money for the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, set up in memory of a young man who took his own life from depression. Last year, the lights spectacle raised £9,000.

It is the second year running that Tony and Jancis Shepherd have chosen to support the trust by asking visitors to the lights to make a donation.

Clare Stafford, Chief Executive of the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, said: “This is a truly uplifting fundraiser. We simply could not do the work we do to raise awareness of depression and fight stigma, as well as provide free mental health training, without the support we get from individuals and volunteers.

“The music and light show is absolutely magical. It was a total delight to visit and I really would encourage everyone in the area – or even from further afield – to go and see it for themselves.

Jancis Shepherd said: “Through my professional life I have come across a lot of students with mental health issues, so this is a topic close to my heart. “We are delighted to be supporting the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust once again, it is a fantastic charity which really does make a difference.”

You can donate to the Shepherd Family Christmas Lights at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=jancisshepherd&pageUrl=2.