In pictures: TV presenter Lorraine Kelly turns on Bourne End's Christmas lights

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly officially kicked off the festive celebrations at the popular Bourne End Fun Night as she turned on the village’s Christmas lights.

The evening – organised by Cookham Bridge Rotary Club (CBRC) and Bourne End Traders – took place on Friday in the Parade complete with Father Christmas and a baby reindeer handing gifts out to children.

A total of £1,700 was raised for the three main charities: The Rotary Club, the community centre in Bourne End, and schools in the area.

The winner of the fun night’s ‘Light Sign Design’ was Emma Nock, 10, of Clayton’s school, who was joined by Lorraine and Chris Jupp, president of CBRC, to switch on her light and the others in the village centre.

Bourne End looked ‘enchanting’ as stalls and rides entertained the high street. A host of charities and schools joined in the festivities, as well as a wheel of fortune and organ playing to raise money for the Air Ambulance.

Peter Osborn, of CBRC, said: “It was a really nice, jolly community event. Everybody seemed to enjoy themselves.

“Lorraine Kelly did a really good job, it was really nice to have someone so engaging.”