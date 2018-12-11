Hair salon opens up in former church

A hair salon opened inside a church reassures it has been careful to keep the building ‘as original as we can’.

The Old Trinity Church, in Trinity Street, has been used for office space but international chain The Chapel, which specialises in ‘bespoke’ hairdressing, snapped the building up when it was put up for sale, and opened on Saturday, November 24.

The business was established in 2001 by co-founder Amanda Dicker, who says she didn’t choose the church ‘because its grand’, but because of its ‘tranquillity.’

The Chapel add they are using ‘soft and neutral colours’ but with ‘focus on the building, still using ambient, soft lighting.’

Marketing manager Jimmy Goodwin said trade has been rising since it opened and reassures residents that the salon has the church in mind.

“We have been careful to keep it as original as we can inside, it is not permanent restructuring,” he said.

“Lots of people have poked their head in to look around, which we always welcome. It is gathering business nice and quickly.

“This is our biggest salon ever. Although it is finished, it is not actually a finished building, but we are going to grow into the space.”

Jimmy added that The Chapel will offer something different in the hairdressing trade.

Prices are based on the length of time you spend in the salon, which is agreed before you sit in the chair, based on your stylists’ level of experience in the trade.

“You know what you are going to spend. It is about being looked after and pampered – but it is much more personal and bespoke,” he said.