Marlow man scoops national calendar photo prize

A man from Marlow has scooped a national photography prize.

William Kistler claimed the accolade for an ‘inspiring’ shot of his son atop a sand dune with the evening sunset in the backdrop.

The competition – ‘CEWE Photoworld’s My Inspiring Moments’ – was aimed at raising awareness of the mental health benefits of ‘taking meaningful photos in a world of fast photography and selfies’.

William, along with 11 other winners, will have their images compiled into a Christmas calendar which will be sold online at print company CEWE Photoworld, with £5 from the sale of each calendar going to mental health charity Mind.

His winning photograph of son Max conquering a sand dune in California’s Death Valley was selected as one of the final 12 images by judge photographer Julian Calverley, who was ‘stunned by the poignant moment’.

William said: “I took this photo in California’s Death Valley, and I think the image of my son on top one of the dunes with the spectacular sunset as a backdrop is one of the most inspirational photos I have taken.

“I am delighted it was chosen to be a part of the calendar.”

Clare Moreton, Digital Marketing Director at CEWE Photoworld, said: “The competition aimed to bring the joy back into photography as an art form, asking people to share the photos that make them feel inspired and optimistic about the world we live in, and William’s photo was a perfect example of this.”

To purchase CEWE’s Inspiring Moments calendar, visit cewe-photoworld.com/mind-calendar