Marlow Christmas lights switch on: all the details

Marlow will be turning on its Christmas lights tonight (Thursday).

They will be spear-headed by TV presenter Edd China at 6.30pm outside the Chequers Pub, while the high street will be closed from 5pm-7.30pm for the switch on and shop event.

The event is being sponsored by a total of 38 businesses, clubs and companies.

Edd will bring with him a series of intriguing inventions, including the ‘world’s fastest sofa’ and the first all-electric ice cream van.

Fake snow will fall as the town starts its Christmas countdown. To add to the authentic Christmas scene, there will be carols and festive music around the bus.