Scout group trench marks end of war

A scout group has re-created a First World War frontline trench to mark Armistice Day.

First Bourne End Scout Group has honoured the end of conflict with a real-life replica of the same trench soldiers would have been residing 100 years ago.

Complete with dried mud, blood-stained uniform draped over beds, sandbags and smoke, the 8-foot tall surroundings offer a moving tribute to the fallen during the Great War.

The trench also contains genuine First World War artefacts to handle and activities for children.

It was open to the public on weekends throughout November at the Scout HQ in Furlong Road. The last date was November 18.

The whole project is down to scout leaders Emma and Simon Lee and their scout group.

There is a small donation charge on entry, with all proceeds raised going to the poppy appeal and the scouts.

Leader Emma Lee said: “In 2014, we decided to commemorate the start of the war, 2016 to commemorate the Battle of the Somme, and 2018 to commemorate the end of the war – so we built this trench.

“Everything is completely authentic. There is 100-year-old barbed wire, mud and sandbags.

“We built a false wall and you literally go through a door way and you are in a trench.”

She added that the idea came about to ‘educate the next generation’ about the First World War.

The group has added realistic scratches to the walls and a message ‘Please scrape boots before entering’, in recognition of commanders’ typical humour.

There is a ladder ascending over sandbags to simulate the route soldiers took before entering the battlefield, where many perished for our freedom today.