Tea party held to mark 100th anniversary of end of First World War

A tea party to mark the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War was held at Bourne End Community Centre on Friday, November 9.

It was organised for elderly people in Bourne End and Maidenhead by David Buckland, past district governor of Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club.

Valerie Bishop, from the Inner Wheel, and a team of helpers laid all the tables and all the sandwiches, scones, strawberry jam and clotted cream were put in Union Jack boxes.

John Dunstable, the president of Bourne End and Cookham Rotary Club ‘dug up all the war time songs’, David said, and entertained the gathered guests.

There were also three cakes and two guests of honour, the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Paul Lion, and chairman of Wycombe District Council Tony Green.

David said: “It was just lovely to see all the retired pensioners going home with a smile on their faces having had a wonderful afternoon.

“And they all had a plastic box with a slice of cake in it to take home.”