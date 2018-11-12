Poppy rocks placed on cenotaph

Creative children joined in a rock hunt and painting session toraise money for the Poppy Appeal.

On Saturday, October 27, youngsters took part in a search for rock ‘clues’ displayed in shop windows which led them to The Marlow Donkey in StationRoad, where they could design and paint their own ‘poppy rock’.

Their creations contributed £1 to thePoppy Appeal and will be displayed around the cenotaph for this Sunday’s remembrance service in The Causeway.

The event was organised by Marlow Rocks UK and The Creation Station, who hold regular rock hunts and arts and craft classes for children respectively.

Creation Station owner Charlotte Eames said: “It is great for the children to be involved and raise money. Traditionally, you put a pound in a pot, so it was another way to raise money.

“The idea is to get 100 rocks painted and then all of them will be placed around thecenotaph for the (remembrance) service on Sunday.”

A further rock painting sessions was held in Marlow Youth Centre on Tuesday and another will take place today (Thursday) in Wycombe Road to ensure the target of 100 rocks is reached to mark a century since the end of the First World War.

“It was a really fun day, all the shops gotinvolved and it makes the service on Sunday more memorable,” Charlotte said.

“We had a big turn-out, the Marlow Donkey were brilliant – they let us use their conservatory so we were able to set up in there.

“We saw between 30 and 40 children who all decorated a rock.”