In pictures: Records broken at Marlow Half Marathon

Records were broken as marathon fever hit the streets of Marlow.

On Sunday, the Marlow Half Marathon and seven-mile race took place in the high street, along with a newly-introduced ‘kid’s kilometre’.

Organised by Marlow Striders running club, the event was marking its 30th anniversary and celebrated its three decades with new course best times for the half marathon.

Tim Haughian of the Stranglers running club clocked an ‘outstanding’ one hour, 14 minutes and 58 seconds, beating a 2016 record.

For the women, Becky Atkinson of Windsor, Slough, Eton and Hounslow AC achieved the female event best time of one hour, 26 minutes and 33 seconds.

The combined marathons also welcomed a record number of entries, with 1,421 runners braving the ‘challenging’ course through the town centre and up through the Thames Valley.

Race director and Marlow Striders’ Mike Thompson was pleased with how the day unfolded.

He said: “The feedback we have had has been absolutely fantastic. It went really well.

“For the first time we introduced a race called the ‘kid’s kilometre’ and we had no idea what sort of response we would get, but we ended up with 78 children.

“We had a record number of entries and a new course record set for the half marathon.”

Organisers say they ‘expect to contribute in excess of £20,000’ for good causes.

This year’s chosen charities are Mind Buckinghamshire, Sue Ryder and Marlow Sports Club, where the race ended.

“It is a very challenging course but they loved it because the scenery is so beautiful,” Mike said.

“The marshals were very supportive and noisy in the best possible way. We had signage on the route, motivational signage, which they really appreciated.

“We had a saxophone player at the top of the high street – he did a fantastic job.”