Marlow to Hurley river clean-up a success

A recycling bin and glass bottles were some of the items collected at a river clean by Marlow Canoe club on Sunday, October 28.

A group of 20 people took to the water to clean the River Thames and spent a total of six hours plucking litter and other waste from the water as members paddled from Marlow to Hurley.

Four canoes stored more than eight full size bags of rubbish on the successful venture that was aimed at restoring the canoe club’s asset.

Club member Andy Flaherty said the group found more rubbish than it expected.

“We found a Wycombe District Council bin, someone had obviously chucked it in, and general rubbish like glass bottles,” he said.

“I think it is very important to us, it is our hobby and we use the water a lot.

“Our power is purely paddling, there is no motor or pollution involved.

“The year before last, combined with a fisherman, we rescued a duck. We enjoy seeing wildlife and don’t like to see them suffering.

“We have an ethos of ‘leave no trace’. We found a lot more rubbish than we thought we would. It was a bit cold, but a good day.”

Andy added that something like this requires knowledge of the water.

“We would not advise members of the public to do it because you need to have the skills of knowing what the water does in terms of flow,” he said.

Situated underneath Marlow Bridge, the Canoe Club regularly use the water for their trips.

They are involved in all forms of paddle from extreme white water to relaxed cruising.

Visit marlowcc.org.uk.