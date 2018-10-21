Marlow to host 30th half marathon

The Marlow Half Marathon returns next month for its 30th anniversary.

On Sunday, November 4 at 9.30am, the half marathon and shorter ‘Marlow 7’ race kick off on the High Street by Marlow Bridge.

Runners will make their way through the town centre and up through the Thames Valley.

The races – organised by Marlow Striders – finish at Marlow Sports Club in Pound Lane, where registration takes place on the day.

So far, over 1,000 entries have been registered.

Competitors will receive a 30th anniversary medal and T-shirt, with all proceeds from the event going to Marlow, Maidenhead and High Wycombe charities. This year’s supported causes include Mind and Sue Ryder.

New this year, a children’s kilometre marathon is taking place for £3 a child, available on the day from the registration tent at the sports club.

Those wishing to take part are advised to register online at www.marlowhalf.marlowstriders.co.uk, as entries on the day are not guaranteed.