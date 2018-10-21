Oldest lollipop man in Bucks turns 90

The oldest lollipop man in Bucks ‘beamed with delight’ as the schools he serves gave him a birthday celebration.

Gilly Fryer turned 90 on Tuesday and was met with a special assembly of cakes and cards by Year Two and Year Six pupils at Carrington Infant and Junior in Chapel Street, where he has worked as a crossing patroller for more than 14 years.

Gilly said: “This is the best job I’ve ever done, and there’s no way I’m planning to retire from it yet. It’s always lovely to see the children and their families every day, come rain or shine. They make my day.”

Mark Shaw, Buckinghamshire County Council’s transport cabinet member, presented him with a celebratory cake.

“Our school crossing patrollers are held in high regard by their communities. Gilly and his fellow patrollers play an important role in keeping our children safe.

“What’s more, they become favourite people in our children’s growing-up years, whom they remember well into adulthood,” he said.