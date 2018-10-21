Defibrillators installed in Marlow phone boxes

Telephone boxes have received a fresh lick of paint as part of a life-saving town council scheme.

Not only have the kiosks on the corners of Lock Road and Station Road, and Oaktree Road and Seymour Park Road been improved visually , but defibrillator units have been installed in both boxes.

Town councillors Richard Scott, Roger Wilson, Suzanne Brown, and Alex Collingwood

have contributed money from their ward budgets for the works.