Defibrillators installed in Marlow phone boxes

01:00PM, Sunday 21 October 2018
Telephone boxes have received a fresh lick of paint as part of a life-saving town council scheme.
Not only have the kiosks on the corners of Lock Road and Station Road, and Oaktree Road and Seymour Park Road been improved visually , but defibrillator units have been installed in both boxes.
Town councillors Richard Scott, Roger Wilson, Suzanne Brown, and Alex Collingwood
have contributed money from their ward budgets for the works.
