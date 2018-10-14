Life Unlimited ball raises £90k for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

A suit-and-tie ball for a cystic fibrosis charity raised £90,000.

The South Buckinghamshire branch of national organisation Cystic Fibrosis Trust ran its Life Unlimited ball, held once every three years, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Saturday.

The masquerade event has raised more than £310,000 from the last five events, enabling the charity to continue funding life-changing research for the genetic condition affecting the lungs and digestive system.

A total of 210 guests enjoyed a three-course meal and performances from music groups including Pop Goes the Choir and Straight Eight.

Fundraising was boosted by 20 companies sponsoring a page in the charity magazine, and Marlow hairdresser Harington’s donated £5,000.

The ball was organised by the South Bucks branch committee, spearheaded by chairwoman Jane Wood.

Her daughter Jemma is one of 10,400 UK children and adults living with the illness.

Jane said: “The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is fighting for a life unlimited for everyone affected. Our mission is to create a world where being born with CF no longer means a lifelong burden of care and an early death, where everyone living with the condition will be able to look forward to a long, healthy life.

“All the monies raised will help achieve this tantalisingly close goal.

“On behalf of myself and the committee we would like to thank every single person involved in making the Life Unlimited ball the amazing success that it is.”

Committee secretary Jan Pullen said: “Local businesses have once again been incredibly generous in their donations to the ball and the committee were amazed with the amount raised.”