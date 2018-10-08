Hundreds celebrate town's volunteers

200 guests gathered at the Crowne Plaza hotel to commemorate Marlow.

The Celebrate Marlow 2018 event – organised by the Town Council and hosted by Town Mayor Chris Funnell – took place on Sunday, September 30 in Fieldhouse Lane to celebrate the town’s volunteers and those who make a difference.

Attendees included a whole host of people who keep Marlow running, including representatives from local sports clubs, Marlow Sea Cadet and Air Training Cadet Units, and local organisations and clubs.

Litter pickers and flood wardens were also invited to the celebration along with Marlow FM’s own Mick Cannon, who performed the ‘Master of Ceremonies’ duty and kept the event running smoothy.

Stills of old Marlow with footage of the 1953 Coronation Day were remembered, when a large crown was lifted above the High Street.

Video footage of Russell Brand switching on the town’s Christmas lights last year also featured, along with clips of children from Foxes Piece School saying why they liked Marlow.

There were music performances from Air Training cadet Amy Tarrant as well as Anna Nightingale, who specialises in jazz and swing and had the ‘room clapping’.

Mayor Chris Funnell praised the volunteers who give their time for the town.

He said: “This event is a great reminder of how important our volunteers are and it is great to give something back to you for the day.

“This is your celebrate lunch party, you are all our esteemed and special guests for many reasons. Without question you all have your special place in Marlow.”