    • Hundreds raised at Macmillan coffee morning

    A retirement home invited people to their Macmillan coffee event on Thursday, September 27 as part of the cancer charity’s ‘Biggest Coffee Morning’, raising £321.

    Peel Lodge, in Dean Street, treated visitors to cake and biscuits in the Owners’ Lounge with an opportunity to donate to Macmillan.

    The home is a part of Churchill Retirement Living, who have raised more than £300,000 for the charity since 2009. This is the 9th year the retirement developer has taken part in the coffee morning.

    Yvette Christy, Marketing Manager at Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We are delighted to once again be involved in Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. The events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthy cause but also an opportunity to get the local community together.”

