Police release E-fit image following Flackwell Heath burglary

Thames Valley Police has released an E-fit image following a burglary in Flackwell Heath.

The incident took place between 2am and 7.15am on Saturday, August 4 at a property in Seymour Close.

The victim, a 66 year-old man, disturbed the burglar who was crouching by the back door with a handbag. The offender then took a purse out of the handbag and ran away.

He is described as a white man, about 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build and is aged in his 20’s.

He was wearing a dark blue, long sleeved t-shirt and light coloured trousers.

Investigating officer DC Laura Burns, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We would like to speak to the man in the E-fit, or anyone who may recognise him.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident.

“Please share this appeal and image on social media in order to help us locate this man.

“Anyone who may recognise this man or has any information can call 101 quoting reference ‘43180238414’ or make a report online.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.