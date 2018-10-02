Marlow Club undergoes renovation

A ‘high end’ yoga studio is being built at The Marlow Club as part of its complete renovation.

The club, in Globe Business Park, is being developed to enhance what it claims is ‘the region’s number one destination for health, fitness and general wellbeing’.

In addition to a wide range of mat yoga sessions, a separate pilates reformer studio will also be included in the plans.

Reformer pilates use specialist equipment to improve core strength via a pulley system.

The renovated club will also offer members and non-members a new restaurant and lounge with the full works completed early next year.

Jon Williams, chief operating officer at The Marlow Club said: “The addition of this purpose-built yoga and pilates studio will create a facility unlike anything else on offer.

“To ensure the club continues to meet the evolving needs of the membership, we have always placed importance on regular investment.”