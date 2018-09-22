Exhibition showcases work to protect Marlow Bridge

An exhibition showcased measures planned to protect the historic Marlow Bridge on Tuesday.

Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) held the drop-in session at Court Garden House, in Pound Lane, where residents learned about existing and upcoming measures to preserve the structure, including details of the council’s work since it was closed for two months in 2016 after a lorry 10 times over the weight limit attempted to cross it.

This included a structural assessment from April this year to present, to understand the current load bearing of the bridge, and strain gauge testing from April to July, which measures force.

A traffic survey was held in July 2016, where details of vehicles crossing were measured for 12 hours. A total of 145 exceeded the three-tonne weight limit.

Imminent measures involve installation of ‘more robust’ bollards on October 22 to ‘trap’ HGVs while still allowing cars to pass.

Work will take place for two weeks overnight.

TfB is also looking to install further signage warning drivers of the weight limit.

It will wait for the results of the short-term solutions before implementing medium and long-term ones, including ANPR cameras.

Cllr Alex Collingwood (Con, Marlow North and West) said: “I think the overall response was positive, the fact that we are getting on and doing something. We have had lots of good feedback.

“The new bollards will definitely stop the lorries getting across, but I think the longer-term solutions like ANPR cameras, increased weight limits – that is the ultimate conclusion.

“But we have to give evidence to the Department of Transport, post putting in the bollards, and ask: has it fixed the problem?”