Thousands attend Marlow Carnival

Thousands of people packed the streets as Marlow Carnival returned to town.

The traditional annual event hosted crowds in Higginson Park on Saturday for a day of marching and entertainment, as up to 60 stalls and 20 community groups transformed the park into a hub of action.

Schools and businesses organised a foot and float parade on the theme of ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.’

The procession left Holy Trinity School and Great Marlow School to parade through the town, finishing at Higginson Park.

Proceeds benefited Marlow Community Association, which looks after Liston Hall in Chapel Street. Event organiser Lindsay Robinson said this year’s event had ‘something for everybody.’

“It was a really good day, the weather was fantastic. There was lots going on,” she said.

“It was good last year, but it just felt even better. It is a big event, important to the schools. They make such an effort to be involved.

“Lots of people have said: ‘I remember being in the parade when I was a child.’

“It is really inclusive; there was something for everybody which was nice because you get that span of generations.”

The carnival is organised by a sub-committee of the Marlow Community Association, spearheaded by Lindsay and fellow organiser Jane Douglas.

“It is a fundraiser, but the emphasis is more on building a community event,” Lindsay added.

Planning has already begun for next year’s showpiece, with Lindsay confirming the theme to be ‘I would like to be beside the seaside.’