'Being good friends' is secret to couple's 60 years of marriage

A couple cele-brating their diamond wedding says the secret to 60 years of marriage is ‘being good friends’.

John Bucknell, 87, originally from Grenfell Place, Maidenhead, and his wife Jo, 89, from White Waltham, married on September 6, 1958, at All Saints Church, Maidenhead, after meeting on a bus travelling to a Maidenhead School of Dance event.

Now living at Willow Close, Flackwell Heath, John, a former special constable for Thames Valley Police, said of their diamond wedding celebration: “If you disagree, disagree, and then come to a decision.

“One person shouldn’t dominate the other.”