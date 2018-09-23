SITE INDEX

Sun, 23
13 °C
Mon, 24
15 °C
Tue, 25
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • 'Being good friends' is secret to couple's 60 years of marriage

    A couple cele-brating their diamond wedding says the secret to 60 years of marriage is ‘being good friends’.

    John Bucknell, 87, originally from Grenfell Place, Maidenhead, and his wife Jo, 89, from White Waltham, married on September 6, 1958, at All Saints Church, Maidenhead, after meeting on a bus travelling to a Maidenhead School of Dance event.

    Now living at Willow Close, Flackwell Heath, John, a former special constable for Thames Valley Police, said of their diamond wedding celebration: “If you disagree, disagree, and then come to a decision.

    “One person shouldn’t dominate the other.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved