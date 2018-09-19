Marlow obelisk works complete

Improvements to the town obelisk have been completed.

Work to restore the fading writing and marks on the structure began on August 28 and were completed on Friday, September 14.

The obelisk has been cleaned to make a clear colour difference between the main part, made of limestone, and the top section, made of sandstone.

The limestone has been treated with the protective substance ‘shelter coat’, which cannot be used on the sandstone section as it accelerates the decay process.

Deputy leader and transport cabinet member Mark Shaw said: "The completion of the restoration of Marlow Obelisk has been greatly anticipated and I think residents of Marlow will be really pleased with the end result. The obelisk has been restored to its former glory and really does look fantastic.”

Martin Blunkell, chairman of the Marlow Society, a registered charity devoted to the preservation of Marlow, said: “Over six years after the first request from the Marlow Society and following regular pressure ever since, the obelisk has finally been restored to its former glory.

“Much of the decay was due to a blocked drain under the plinth. In the absence of routine inspections the plinth sat in a pool of water for much of the time. The resultant wicking of water up the stone face resulted in an accelerated decay. A new drain has been fitted.

“The Marlow Society had consistently reminded the council of its statuary obligation to maintain the obelisk and the efforts of councillors Richard Scott and Alex Collingwood in keeping up the pressure on the Bucks County Council financiers.

“Marlow awoke on the morning of the carnival to a bright and shining obelisk. Well done to all concerned.”